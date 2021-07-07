Genesis looks to ‘Pack the Bus’ full of school supplies

Genesis Health System is once again helping area students and families by collecting school supplies with its “Pack the Bus” campaign.

Started two years ago in celebration of Genesis’ 150th Anniversary, the drive for supplies this year is more important as families recover from the effects of COVID-19.

“The Genesis ‘Pack the Bus’ campaign will assist families and the schools again this year by providing the tools they need for learning,” said Shirley Gusta, director of the Genesis Business Intelligence Center, who is coordinating the Genesis volunteer effort. “There is never enough funding for schools to provide everything students need and with the continued challenges we face with COVID, children cannot share supplies at school.”

Supplies will be collected from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at school buses on these dates and at these locations:

August 2: Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, Davenport, in the parking lot between the Heart Institute and Edgerton building.

August 3: Genesis Medical Center, West Central Park, Davenport, on the north side/West Central Park Avenue parking lot.

August 4: Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, in the corner of the main parking lot.

August 5: North Scott Foods, Eldridge.

Monetary donations can also be made here.

Items requested by the schools include:

• AAA batteries

• Art brushes

• Backpacks (girl/boy/generic)

• Binders (3-ring)

• Bleach wipes

• Colored pencils

• Crayons

• Dry erase markers

• Facial tissues

• 2 pocket folders (plastic or paper) • Glue sticks

Glue sticks • Hand sanitizer

• Hand sanitizer

• Headphones (no ear buds)

• Highlighters

• Liquid glue – Elmer's

• Mechanical pencils

• #2 pencils and pencil boxes

• Individual pencil sharpeners

• Note cards

• Scotch tape

• Spiral notebooks (wide lined)

• Tabbed dividers for 3-ring binders

• Washable markers

• Ziploc bags







“Pack the Bus” is sponsored by Genesis Health System, Durham School Services, Two Men and a Truck, Staples and North Scott Foods.