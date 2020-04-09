Genesis Medical Center is still available for health care needs unrelated to COVID-19

As COVID-19 continues to spread in the Quad Cities and surrounding areas, Genesis Medical Center wants residents to know they are still caring for the community in ways unrelated to the pandemic.

Amid COVID-19 concerns, Genesis Medical Center campuses in Davenport and Silvis have continued to do the following:

Deliver babies

Treat cancer patients

Perform emergency procedures for heart patients

Treat trauma patients at both hospitals

Help rehabilitation patients return to their homes

Provide necessary radiology and lab services

Provide behavior health inpatient care

“At this moment, Genesis is not experiencing the significant impact of COVID-19 experienced by ‘hot spot’ areas of the country,” said Jordan Voigt, President of Genesis Medical Center in Davenport. “In fact, as the regional referral center, we are prepared to care for additional COVID-19 patients but are hopeful that does not occur.”

Voigt says it’s important for the public to know Genesis Medical Center’s campuses are equipped to care for not only people with COVID-19 but urgent and emergent patients as well.

“Our outstanding employees and physician leadership have allowed us to be agile to meet the immediate needs of Quad Cities patients,” said Voigt.

Voigt and Theresa Main, President of Genesis Medical Center in Silvis, say the COVID-19 outbreak may be having an unexpected effect on non-COVID-19 patients.

“We are caring for significantly fewer patients in the hospital, not more, during the outbreak,” said Main. “By temporarily delaying elective surgeries to preserve resources to care for COVID-19 patients, we have experienced lower daily censuses.”

Main says people with chronic conditions who are avoiding needed care could “ultimately be as much of a threat as the virus itself.”

“It remains important to know when to seek assistance for your condition and where to seek assistance,” said Main. “We are not only focused on the care of COVID-19 patients. We are focused on all patients, just as we were prior to the outbreak.”

Genesis Medical Center says they hope to combat perceptions that “everyone else must stay away from the hospital” during the COVID-19 outbreak. They say the pandemic toll will be “much worse” if it leads to people avoiding care for life-threatening yet treatable conditions such as heart attacks, strokes, acute appendicitis and acute gall bladder disease.

More information about the Genesis Health System is available here.