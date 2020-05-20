Genesis Medical Centers continue reopening services, relaxing visitor restrictions

Genesis Medical Centers and clinics have relaxed visitation policies put in place during the COVID-19 outbreak as the health system continues to safely reopen inpatient and outpatient services.

Highlights of the recent relaxed visitation policy include:

Same-day procedures patients may have one visitor who must remain in the patient’s room for the entire visit.

may have one visitor who must remain in the patient’s room for the entire visit. Inpatients may have one visitor during visitor hours only and must remain in the patient’s room for the entire visit.

may have one visitor during visitor hours only and must remain in the patient’s room for the entire visit. Outpatient clinic appointments patients may have one visitor who must remain in the patient’s room for the entire visit.

may have one visitor who must remain in the patient’s room for the entire visit. All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the hospital entrance.

will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the hospital entrance. Patients who are COVID-19 positive or are considered under surveillance are not allowed to have visitors.

More detailed visitor information for all areas of Genesis is available here.

Genesis Health System says it’s continuing its commitment to safety and quality of care as it cautiously reopens services that were temporarily interrupted during the pandemic.

Their commitment to safety includes:

Adhering to state and federal mandates

Screening employees for COVID-19 symptoms on a daily basis

Taking precautions in the care of all patients

Providing COVID-19 isolation rooms

Providing masks for all visitors, patients and all employees

Sanitizing rooms

Filtering air

Practicing social distancing

More information about the health system’s safety precautions during the outbreak is available here.

Genesis Health System says it has expanded availability to virtual care to allow patients to schedule video appointments with Genesis providers. Virtual care is available from the Genesis Convenient CareNow app here.