Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, has been named by U.S. News & World Report to its 2023-2024 Best Hospitals as high-performing in hip replacement, knee replacement, prostate cancer surgery, back surgery (spinal fusion) and stroke.

This ranking is the highest distinction a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings, according to a Thursday release from Genesis.

U.S. News evaluated over 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing, and patient experience.

The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings aim to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.