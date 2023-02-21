Genesis Health System nurse Lori Crane is among 78 Iowa nurses recognized as 2023 Great Iowa Nurses.

Lori Crane, RN, is the patient safety officer for Genesis Health System.

The program, formerly 100 Great Iowa Nurses, annually honors Iowa nurses for their contributions to the profession, according to a Tuesday release from Genesis. A committee of individuals from a variety of healthcare organizations across Iowa reviews nominations for the honor.

Great Iowa Nurses began in 2004 as the 100 Great Iowa Nurses program.

The Great Iowa Nurses program each year asks patients, co-workers, friends, and family members to nominate outstanding nurses for recognition. After undergoing a two-part review process, Great Iowa Nurses are honored at an annual ceremony.

In addition to recognizing outstanding nurses, the Great Iowa Nurses program provides financial support to nursing students in MSN, DNP, or Ph.D. programs. Since the program’s inception in 2004, 131 Genesis nurses have been named Great Iowa Nurses.

A virtual ceremony will take place later this year to recognize the 2023 honorees.

“Genesis continues to be grateful to our nurses, who have been asked for so much personally and professionally over the past few years,” Joel M. Moore, Chief Nursing Officer, Genesis Medical Center, Davenport. “This honor is an opportunity to recognize all Iowa nurses, especially our own nurse who is being recognized as one of the Great Iowa Nurses.”

