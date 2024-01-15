Genesis Health System nurses Lisa Andresen, Steve Barnhart, and Carly Whitcomb are among the 108 Iowa nurses recognized as 2024 Great Iowa Nurses.

The Genesis trio — who all work at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport — join 15 of their MercyOne colleagues across the state of Iowa in being recognized as 2024 Great Iowa Nurses, according to a Monday Genesis release.

The program, formerly 100 Great Iowa Nurses, annually honors Iowa nurses for their contributions to the nursing profession. A committee of individuals from various healthcare organizations across Iowa reviews nominations for the honor. Great Iowa Nurses are chosen based on demonstrated service to patients, leadership, and mentoring, or serving as a role model.

Lisa Andresen – Genesis nurse

Lisa Andresen, MSN RNC-OB, works in the Genesis BirthCenter. Her nomination describes the veteran nurse as “a mission-driven obstetrical nurse focused on quality and safety. Lisa is committed to improving the lives of pregnant women both locally and across the state of Iowa.”

Steve Barnhart, RN, works in the Neurology/Oncology unit. His nomination describes the “night shift lifer” as “the glue that keeps the night shift together. Steve is fun, approachable, and quick on his feet. He always jets down the hallways to attend to patient’s needs.”

Steve Barnhart – Genesis nurse

Carly Whitcomb, RN, is a manager in the Medical Pulmonary unit. Her nomination describes her repeatedly as an excellent leader and mentor. “Carly has impacted the nursing profession by being a phoenix to our COVID-19 nursing unit. She brought new life to a nursing team that formed the front line of our community’s COVID care during the pandemic.”

The Great Iowa Nurses program asks patients, co-workers, friends, and family members to nominate outstanding nurses for recognition each year. After a two-part review process, Great Iowa Nurses are honored at an annual ceremony.

Carly Whitcomb – Genesis nurse

In addition to recognizing outstanding nurses, the Great Iowa Nurses program provides financial support to nursing students in MSN, DNP, or Ph.D. programs.

Since the program’s inception in 2004, 134 Genesis nurses have been named Great Iowa Nurses.

A virtual ceremony will occur later this year to recognize the 2024 honorees.

“Genesis continues to be grateful to our nurses, who have been asked for so much personally and professionally over the past few years. This honor is an opportunity to recognize all Iowa nurses, especially our own nurse who is being recognized as one of the Great Iowa Nurses,’’ said Joel M. Moore, chief nursing officer for Genesis Medical Center-Davenport.

“We know we have great Genesis nurses, and more than 100 of our own have been Great Iowa Nurses.’’

100 Great Iowa Nurses was established in 2004 and hosted by the University of Iowa until 2020. In 2022, with the support of Mary Greeley Medical Center, the program was revived and renamed Great Iowa Nurses.