Genesis nurses honored for lasting impact made during pandemic

Some local nurses doing the difficult job of treating patients during the pandemic are being honored for their work.

Three nurses in the Genesis Health System are among the 100 Great Iowa Nurses for 2021.

The categories include concern for humanity, innovative ideas, and leadership.

Two of the recipients are Dawn Rude and Melissa Wilson at Jackson County Regional Health Center.

Another is Sharron Gephart, a DeWitt nurse of 32 years, who shares with Local 4 what it means to be honored.

The nurses will receive the award on May 2nd.

There’s currently 12 Great Iowa Nurses working at Genesis Health Center Dewitt.