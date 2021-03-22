Genesis opening vaccination clinic for its patients

Starting Tuesday, Genesis is opening a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for eligible Genesis patients who live in Scott County.

The appointment only clinic will be located at the old Dick’s Sporting Goods at 5250 Elmore Avenue in Davenport.

Patients can self-schedule an appointment through the MyGenesis Patient Portal or those not on the patient portal can visit this website to register.

Genesis patients 65+ will be first priority. Genesis has a list of these patients to call and schedule an appointment or they can self-schedule through the patient portal.

Others eligible patients in the expanded 1B population can self-schedule.

Appointment availability and timing will depend on vaccine supply received by the state each week.

Walk-in vaccinations will not be available.