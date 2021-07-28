Genesis “Packing the Bus” for local families

Genesis Health Systems is back for the third year of Pack the Bus to help raise school supplies local families this upcoming school year.

“The Genesis ‘Pack the Bus’ campaign will assist families and the schools again this year by providing the tools they need for learning,” said Shirley Gusta, director of the Genesis Business Intelligence Center. “There is never enough funding for schools to provide everything students need and with the continued challenges we face with COVID, children cannot share supplies at school.

Last year, they collected 10,355 items valued at $19,200. The supplies were delivered to 10 school districts.

“We are grateful for the generous response of Genesis employees and from the public for students and their local schools,” said Gusta. “Like last year, we anticipate families and local school districts will continue to need our support because of the continuing challenges brought by COVID-19.”

Donations can be dropped off at the bus between 7:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. from August 2nd to 5th. The bus will be parked at four different locations over those four days:

Aug. 2 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, Davenport, in the parking lot between the Heart Institute and Edgerton building

Aug. 3 at Genesis Medical Center, West Central Park, Davenport, on the north side/West Central Park Avenue parking lot

Aug. 4 at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, in the corner of the main parking lot

Aug. 5 at North Scott Foods, Eldridge.

They are requesting the following items:

AAA Batteries

Art Brushes

Backpacks (girl/boy/generic)

Binders (3-Ring)

Bleach Wipes

Colored Pencils

Crayons

Dry Erase Markers

Facial Tissues

2 Pocket Folders (Plastic or Paper)

Glue Sticks

Hand Sanitizer

Headphones, No Ear Buds

Highlighters

Liquid Glue – Elmer’s

Mechanical Pencils

#2 Pencils & Pencil Boxes

Individual Pencil Sharpeners

Note Cards

Ink Pens (black, blue and red)

Scissors

Scotch Tape

Spiral Notebooks – Wide Lined

Tabbed Dividers for 3 Ring Binders

Washable Markers

Zip Lock Bags

Monetary donations can be made here.