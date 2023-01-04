Genesis Physical Therapy clinics in Aledo, and DeWitt and Eldridge have been named 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award winners by Press Ganey, the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to their performance in patient experience.

(genesishealth.com)

As a winner of the Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award Genesis Physical Therapy clinics in Aledo, DeWitt, and Eldridge are in the top 5% of healthcare providers in delivering patient experience in the last year, according to a Wednesday release from Genesis.

Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.

“By putting their patients and workforce first each and every day, Genesis is demonstrating their unwavering commitment to their employees and to the communities they serve,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and CEO, Press Ganey. “The caregivers at Genesis Physical Therapy have inspired us with the compassion, empathy and human connection they bring to the clinical healthcare setting. We are honored to partner with them as we celebrate their achievement.”

“It’s an honor to have our outpatient rehabilitation teams in Aledo, DeWitt and Eldridge recognized with other organizations across the nation that show the highest standards in patient experience,” said Glen Roebuck, Genesis’ executive director of home, outpatient and senior services.

“For each of our patients, this means we put their experience at the heart of the care we deliver and continue to raise the bar in taking care of the communities we serve. We are proud of our Aledo, DeWitt, and Eldridge teams and their commitment to patient experience.”