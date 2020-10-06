Genesis providing free drive-up flu shots for kids at Modern Woodmen Park

The Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities “Flu Crew” is providing free flu vaccinations for elementary-aged children at Modern Woodmen Park on Wednesday, October 7.

The vaccinations will be available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Florian Keen Parking Lot on the north side of Modern Woodmen Park. It will be a drive-up vaccination where the children will remain in their cars when they get their shot.

Each child that gets vaccinated will receive a ticket to a Quad City River Bandits game in April 2021.

“We recognize this year there is uncertainty and concerns as we all continue to work through the COVID-19 pandemic. But seasonal influenza is returning,’’ said Michele Cullen, community health manager at Genesis Health System. “There is a potential for serious complications of having seasonal influenza and COVID-19 at the same time or one after the other.

“We may not have a vaccine yet for COVID-19, but we do have an effective vaccine against seasonal flu,” she added. “A vaccination is the best protection.’’

To complete the vaccination consent form in advance, go to this website.

The Quad City River Bandits are a sponsor of the Flu-Free Quad Cities Initiative.

“Today’s challenging times make clear that nothing is more important than the good health of our families, our friends and ourselves.,” said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. “That’s why, for nearly a decade, we have made it our mission to help provide free flu shots to every child in the Quad Cities and why we are so pleased to continue our partnership with Genesis for a Flu Free QC.”

To learn more about the Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities program, contact Michele Cullen at (563) 242-7165 or by email.