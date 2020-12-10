Genesis purchases special freezers to store COVID-19 vaccine

Pictured is the upright freezer that Genesis has purchased, along with two smaller freezers (not pictured), to help store the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

Genesis Health Systems has purchased special freezers to store COVID-19 vaccines when they become available in the area.

An upright freezer that holds about 15,000 doses will be located at East Campus while two smaller chest type freezers that each hold 5,000 to 7,000 doses will be used at a clinic in Davenport and Genesis Medical Center in Silvis to store vaccines for employees.

The larger freezer cost around $12,000 and the smaller freezers were around $6,000 each, which was a major investment in the health of the public and Genesis employees.

The Pfizer vaccine requires to be stored at -94 degrees Fahrenheit, so the purchase of the freezers will allow Genesis to safely distribute the vaccine.