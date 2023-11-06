A tree-lighting ceremony in Bettendorf was held to remember people from our past.

Genesis Hospice hosted its Remembrance Tree lighting at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. The annual event has a been a tradition to start the holidays for almost two decades. The ceremony celebrates the memories of people who have died, while bringing attention to the need for access to quality hospice care.

The ceremony has honored more than 7,000 people since 2004 and raised more than $100,000 for hospice services. For more information, click here.