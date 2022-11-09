For almost 20 years, the Genesis Remembrance Tree has been a community focal point for celebrating memories of loved ones who have died while also highlighting the continuing need for access to quality hospice in the region. The 19th annual tree-lighting ceremony will be held on Monday, November 14 at 6 p.m. outside the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, 2546 Tech Drive in Bettendorf. Parking will be available at 2535 Maplecrest Road, adjacent to the hospice house. Family and friends are welcome to gather for a special service of readings, music and moments of reflection.

Since 2004, Genesis Remembrance Trees have honored over 7,000 individuals and raised over $100,000 for hospice care services in the Quad Cities. For some families, the tree-lighting ceremony has become a tradition, a way to stop during the hectic season to gather and remember with the support of others. The tree-lighting has become a tradition for Genesis Hospice team members, who share pride in everything the Remembrance Tree represents and plan the event to honor the patients who have touched their own lives.

(Courtesy Genesis Health)

“Genesis Hospice is ‘where every life is extraordinary and honored as sacred,’” said Jamie Moen, Genesis Home and Community Services Director. “The Genesis Remembrance Tree shines a light on the legacy of the patients who have received our care, and we hope it provides comfort to many.”

Individual “light” sponsors can donate $10 or more to honor the memory of a loved one and illuminate the Genesis Remembrance Tree. Proceeds will benefit Genesis Hospice Services. Sponsor a light by clicking here.

Genesis Hospice is also partnering with Isabel Bloom again to create a limited-edition ornament for the 2022 Remembrance Tree. Ornament sales help support hospice services and give loved ones a way to adorn their own trees with loving thoughts of those they wish to remember. Ornaments will be available for purchase and pick-up at the tree-lighting ceremony for $20 each. Any remaining ornaments can be purchased at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House following the tree-lighting event on November 14. Ornaments also can be pre-ordered here.

(Courtesy Isabel Bloom)

For information about how to honor the memory of a loved one, call (563) 421-6865 or click here.