Genesis is hosting a Community Open House for the newly remodeled Genesis Center for Breast Health (CBH) location at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis campus, on Thursday, June 9, at 801 Illini Drive.



There will be tours available, and prospective patients can meet the providers from 4 to 6 p.m. The state-of-the-art facility offers comprehensive breast care, including screening, diagnosis, biopsies, and surgery. It is also the first Genesis location in Illinois to offer Breast MRI, according to a Monday release.

Genesis breast health centers provide the most advanced breast imaging tools available, including 3D mammography, breast ultrasound, and breast MRI. In addition, CBH offers ultrasound-guided, stereotactic, MRI-guided breast biopsies and surgical consultations. These latest imaging and screening procedures enable physicians to diagnose and treat cancer as early as possible for the best possible outcomes.

Dr. Angela K. Stork is the Center for Breast Health surgeon.

The CBH surgeon, Angela K. Stork, MD, is a member of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society of Breast Surgeons. She provides the most up-to-date surgical care for breast disease and cancer, Genesis said. Surgical procedures include wire-free and sentinel lymph node biopsies, oncoplastic lumpectomy techniques, and mastectomy, including skin and nipple-sparing procedures for those desiring reconstruction.

Stork also provides non-surgical management of benign breast disease and surveillance of those at increased risk of breast cancer.