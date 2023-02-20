Job-seekers are invited to attend a walk-in hiring event February 22.

Genesis Human Resources representatives will be at the main entrances of both Genesis Medical Center – Davenport and Genesis Medical Center – Silvis to conduct interviews for all open positions, both clinical and non-clinical. According to a release, the format of a walk-in, same day, back-to-back interview process is designed for the job seeker and employer to find the perfect fit. Some applicants may be able to complete the interview process and receive a conditional offer during the event.

‘Walk In Wednesday’ hiring events will take place the last Wednesday of each month. The first event is Wednesday, February 22, 3:00-6:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Genesis Medical Center – Davenport, located at 1227 E. Rusholme St., Davenport

Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, located at 801 Illini Dr., Silvis

