Genesis Psychology Associates and the Genesis Foundation have announced they will be receiving support to provide mental health services to Genesis cardiac patients.

Quad City Bank & Trust is making a corporate gift to implement outpatient behavioral health services directly at the Genesis Heart Institute. The program has placed a Licensed Independent Social Worker (LISW) on-site to help identify and treat those in need of the program. According to a release:

More than 40% of cardiac patients experience behavioral health problems, such as depression, anxiety, or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Genesis Health

“After experiencing a life-altering cardiac event myself, I soon realized there was a huge, unfilled community need for mental health care for patients who experience cardiac events,” John Anderson, CEO of Quad City Bank & Trust and former cardiac patient at Genesis Health System, said. “When presented with this opportunity, in conjunction with Genesis Health System, QCBT did not hesitate to provide a major corporate gift to help Genesis provide essential mental health services to our community. We are thrilled to see this program materialize and to have had a hand in facilitating the process.”

According to Genesis Health:

Within the first couple weeks following a cardiac event, 15% of patients experience significant clinical depression, and another 25% experience milder symptoms of depression and anxiety. In a landmark study, the continued presence of depression after recovery increased mortality risk to 17% within six months after the heart attack (vs. 3% without depression). In the case of PTSD, there is a 55% increase in the risk of cardiac-related mortality. However, when treated for their PTSD, patients live approximately 3.5 times longer than those not treated. Furthermore, literature goes beyond linking behavioral health with increased survival and is associated with decreased medical costs longitudinally. Genesis Health

“Those with heart disease or certain risk factors for developing it, such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, family history, or diabetes, may be advised by their doctor to make lifestyle modifications,” Jacqueline Madunic, LISW, Psychology Associates, Genesis Health Group, said. “At Genesis, a collaborative care team works with heart patients to develop a tailored plan to help prevent heart disease or slow its progression.”

Genesis Psychology Associates, Genesis Heart Institute, the Genesis Foundation and Quad City Bank & Trust will be making the official program announcement Wednesday, September 21, 9:00 a.m., at the Genesis Heart Institute, located at 1236 E. Rusholme St., Davenport. For more information about the Genesis Heart Institute, click here.