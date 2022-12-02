The entrance to the new Genesis emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex, 2140 53rd Ave., Bettendorf.

The public is invited to a community open house Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon to celebrate the opening of a new Genesis emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex, 2140 53rd Ave., Bettendorf.

The nine-bed emergency department represents the first Genesis ER in the growing Bettendorf and Scott County area, and the first to be set apart from a hospital campus.

The emergency department – to open following the closure of the Genesis West ER on Dec. 6 – features eight treatment rooms, a trauma room, triage room, and an ambulance bay. It will have its own distinct entrance at the HealthPlex, which houses family medicine and pediatric providers, lab services and the Genesis Imaging Center.

Genesis Medical Center president Jordan Voigt, left, and Dr. Michael Craddick discuss the new Bettendorf emergency department on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Establishing an emergency department in Bettendorf is part of a comprehensive plan, announced in April, to expand capacity and better provide patients with the right care, in the right place, at the right time, according to a Friday release from Genesis Health System.

“With this new emergency department in Bettendorf, Genesis is strategically adding emergency access to a growing area of Scott County,” Genesis president/CEO Doug Cropper said in the release.

“Genesis offers a wide range of services in Bettendorf, including primary and specialty care, convenient care, sports medicine, occupational health, imaging, physical therapy, and a hospice house,” he said.

With its first Bettendorf ER (which is about six miles northeast of the Genesis Medical Center, East Campus), “Genesis is better able to fulfill our vision to be the best place to receive care for residents in Bettendorf and surrounding communities,” Cropper said.

Jordan Voigt, president of Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, said that the health system is excited to give patients this new option, and ER staff from Genesis West will be transferred among East Campus and the Bettendorf HealthPlex.

“Any treatment Genesis patients receive at the new Bettendorf emergency department will be reflected in their Genesis electronic health record,” Voigt said.

The Genesis plan aimed to consolidate emergency services in Davenport, to remedy a duplication of services at Genesis West and East, which are just two miles apart.

With the modernization of East Campus’ emergency department to handle the most complex emergency and trauma care needs, the West Campus ER will permanently close at 8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6. Genesis will no longer offer emergency care at the West Campus site at 1401 W. Central Park Ave.

The East Campus ER modernization has included added beds, some of which are specially designed for behavioral health and substance abuse patients in crisis.

The holiday open house in Bettendorf will be 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3, and visitors ca not only tour the new facility but enjoy family fun and kid-friendly activities. There will be free photos with Santa, holiday cookie-decorating, face-painting, crafts and games and hot cocoa.