Genesis to pursue potential partnership with another health care system

The Genesis Health System Board of Directors announced Wednesday that it is beginning to explore the possibility of partnering with another leading health care system.

A press release said Genesis plans to look for potential partners that could help enhance local delivery of care, reinforce cultural commitment to quality, safety, and patient experience, increase support and resources for the workforce and increase local investment in specialty services based on the best for all served. The partnership exploration process is an important part of the Board of Directors’ responsibility to ensure the organization can continue advancing its mission.

“We have seen our organization become better through partnerships, beginning with the union of Mercy and St. Luke’s hospitals in 1994, and the welcoming of other community hospitals and organizations into the Genesis family,” Steve Bahls, Chair of Genesis Health System’s Board of Directors, said. “Our successful history of collaborations allows us to move into this exploration process with confidence about who we are and where we choose to go.”

“We are exploring potential partnerships to ensure that we can grow and thrive into the future in a dynamic and rapidly changing health care environment,” Doug Cropper, President and CEO of Genesis Health System, said. “We are committed to doing what is in the best interest of our patients and communities for the long-term. We will only consider partnerships with other leading systems that support our unwavering focus to address our communities’ local health needs.”

The release said partnership may create opportunities to address market pressures, provide additional scale and increase local investment as the system continues to navigate a dynamic industry landscape. Genesis Health System intends to have a plan of action by summer 2022.

More information about the partnership exploration will be available at www.GenesisHealth.com/exploration.