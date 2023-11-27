Genesis Medical Center, DeWitt, now part of MercyOne, will become the new owner of Scott’s Thrifty White Drug in DeWitt, effective Dec. 15, 2023.

The pharmacy will remain at 629 6th Ave., continuing a downtown presence that began when Scott Drug opened in 1962, according to a Monday Genesis release. The new name will be Scott Drug, affiliated with Genesis Health System. The hours of operation will stay the same.

Current co-owners Patti Trenkamp, PharmD, and Jennifer Walker, PharmD, will continue to manage and provide patient care at the pharmacy after the transition to Genesis ownership. The pharmacists have owned Scott Drug since 2010 and have a combined 37 years of service there.

“We look forward to providing even better care for our patients with the help of the additional resources that Genesis will provide,” they said in the Genesis release, noting selling the pharmacy to Genesis fulfills their goal to keep Scott Drug tied to the local community.

Ted Rogalski, administrator of Genesis Medical Center, DeWitt.

“The pharmacy has been a longstanding business in DeWitt, and we’re excited this 61-year tradition will stay in the community,” said Ted Rogalski, administrator, Genesis Medical Center, DeWitt. “Genesis is committed to rural health care and the DeWitt area, and we are aligned in providing the same dedication to quality, safety and service to the customers of Scott Drug.”

Pharmacy is an important component to services Genesis offers in DeWitt. These services include a critical access hospital, comprehensive outpatient services, family medicine, physical therapy clinics and senior living at Fieldstone in DeWitt in partnership with WesleyLife.

Genesis joined MercyOne, a statewide Iowa health system, on March 1, 2023.

“The integration of our services will bring increased coordination of care between the pharmacy, the medical center and Genesis and MercyOne providers,” Rogalski said. Genesis will maintain existing pharmacy records for a seamless transition. Customers with questions can call the pharmacy at 563-659-5042.