Genesis wants flu-free Quad Cities

Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities is making it easier to protect you and your family against the flu this year.

Providing free seasonal influenza vaccinations to all ages, the Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities program is offering four family vaccination clinics beginning Tuesday. For every child that receives a flu vaccine, five more are protected against the season flu, according to the Flu-Free Quad Cities website. Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities has provided more than 100,000 free flu vaccinations since the origin of the program in 2007.

Here are the dates for the upcoming clinics:

  • Tuesday, October 12, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., TaxSlayer Center, Moline
  • Wednesday, October 13, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., Brady Street Stadium, Davenport
  • Tuesday, October 26, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., TaxSlayer Center, Moline
  • Wednesday, October 27, 3:00 – 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., Brady Street Stadium, Davenport

Consent forms for vaccination are required. The form can be found at mandatory and are available here.

