Genesis wants to “Pack the Bus” to help area families

Genesis wants to “Pack the Bus” again this year.

The drive to collect school supplies for area students and families was done last year to celebrate Genesis’ 150 years of health service, but the need is even greater this year.

“This has been a disruptive year in our families with loss of jobs and income, furloughs, anxiety about what may come and changes in school routines. We are hopeful that the Genesis ‘Pack the Bus’ campaign can assist families and the schools again this year,” said Shirley Gusta, director of the Genesis Business Intelligence Center, who is coordinating the Genesis volunteer effort. “There is never enough funding for schools to provide everything students need.”

Last year, the event collected enough items to fill 136 boxes and delivered to 10 school districts. With the success of last year, it was an easy decision to “Pack the Bus” again this year.

“None of us could have imagined the tremendous response we received from our Genesis employees and community,” said Gusta. “This year, we anticipate the needs of families and school districts will be even greater because of the many challenges brought by COVID-19.”

The public can make donations from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at school buses parked on the following dates and at these locations:

Monday, August 3 – Genesis Medical Center – East Campus: located in the parking lot close to Rushmore Street, between the Heart Institute and Edgerton building.

Tuesday, August 4 – Genesis Medical Center – West Campus: located at the north side/Central Park Avenue parking lot, near the atrium.

Wednesday, August 5 – Genesis Medical Center – Silvis Campus: located in the corner of teh main parking lot.

Thursday, August 6 – North Scott Foods, Eldridge

Social distancing and infection prevention will be practiced at each collection site.

Here is a list of suggested items to donate: