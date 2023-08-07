With some schools across the QCA already back for the new year and others returning in just a short time, a school supply drive has return just in time to help students and families get ready to tackle the school year.

Genesis returned with its Pack the Bus drive in Davenport to give area residents the chance to donate school supplies and fill the bus for students in need. The next bus will be parked at the Genesis Medical Center, located at 1351 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, Tuesday, August 8 from 7:30 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Pack the Bus (Genesis Health System)

For more information, including a list of items being requested by area schools, click here.