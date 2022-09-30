Genesis Health System announced Friday that the emergency department at Genesis West in Davenport will close in December.

Genesis is consolidating all Davenport emergency services at one campus, expanding Genesis East’s emergency department. It is also establishing a new emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex.

“The consolidation will remedy a duplication of emergency services at Genesis Medical Center-Davenport’s East and West campuses, located approximately 2 miles apart, while ensuring our patients have immediate access to a higher level of emergency care at East,” President and CEO of Genesis Health System President and CEO Doug Cropper said in a news release.

The plan to “optimize” was announced in April.

West’s emergency department will close on December 6.

Staff working at the West Campus Emergency Department will be transferred to work at Genesis East and Bettendorf emergency departments.