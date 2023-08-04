After a successful 2022 donation of nearly $21,000 in school supplies, the Genesis “Pack the Bus” school supply drive will return for a fifth year on August 7-10.

“Pack the Bus” began in 2019 to give back to the Quad Cities region while celebrating Genesis Health System’s 150th anniversary. In the four-year history of the drive, Genesis employees and the public have donated 37,508 items with an estimated value of $67,326, according to a Friday release from Genesis.

The supplies have been distributed to schools around the QC area to help families that may not have the resources to send their children to school with all the necessary supplies.

Volunteers will collect donations at school buses parked at these locations Aug. 7-10:

GMC-East Campus, Monday, Aug. 7 , at the parking lot close to Rusholme Street, between the Heart Institute and Edgerton building.

, at the parking lot close to Rusholme Street, between the Heart Institute and Edgerton building. GMC-West Campus, Tuesday, Aug. 8 , at the north side/Central Park Avenue parking lot, near the atrium.

, at the north side/Central Park Avenue parking lot, near the atrium. GMC-Silvis Campus, Wednesday, Aug. 9 , in the corner of the main parking lot.

, in the corner of the main parking lot. North Scott Hy-Vee, Eldridge, Thursday, Aug. 10, in the parking lot.

Collections each day will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.

You can also avoid the crowds and donate instead. Don’t feel like shopping for school supplies? Make a monetary donation that will go toward the purchase of school supplies. Text PACKTHEBUS to 41444 or donate online HERE.

Supplies are needed for all grade levels, including: