Genesius Guild cancels 2020 season schedule for the first time since 1956

Genesius Guild announced today that, for the first time since the organization started in 1956, they are canceling all performances for the upcoming 2020 season.

The following statement was made on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon:

The Rock Island-based organization, known for their free classical theater events held in Lincoln Park, says the decision to cancel their entire 2020 season schedule came about when they realized the practice of social distancing would interfere with preparations for the new season.

“Staging our planned season would require cast and crew to begin work building the stage and preparing Lincoln Park in the next two weeks, which would not allow social distancing,” said Genesius Guild in a tweet posted to their Twitter account on Tuesday evening.

The theater organization’s announcement to cancel their entire 2020 season was the first tweet posted to their Twitter account since December 5, 2019, when the schedule was first revealed.

Genesius Guild is reassuring followers that they are “actively exploring alternative ways of bringing classical theater to the Quad Cities” despite their decision to cancel the 2020 season, which was originally scheduled to begin on Friday, June 5 with “Ballet Under the Stars.” They encourage the community to refer back to their website and social media accounts for further updates.

We are sad to share we have had to cancel our planned 2020 season due to ongoing #COVID19 situation. Staging our planned season would require cast & crew to begin work building the stage and preparing Lincoln Park in the next 2 weeks, which would not allow social distancing. 1/2 — Genesius Guild (@GenesiusGuild) April 21, 2020

We are actively exploring alternative ways of bringing classic theater to the Quad Cities despite this change. Watch our social media and website (https://t.co/D8rEFYBCUy) for updates. And, most importantly, stay safe! 2/2 — Genesius Guild (@GenesiusGuild) April 21, 2020