The Genesius Guild is holding auditions for their 2023 season tonight, Thursday night and Saturday afternoon.

Auditions will be held April 11 and 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Augustana College’s Wilson Center (3750 7th Ave. Rock Island) and April 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Genesius Guild’s stage in Lincoln Park, Rock Island. Genesius welcomes auditions from anyone, whether they are new to the stage or are veteran actors.

No need to prepare anything — come as you are, and the directors will have you read from the show scripts.

Genesius Guild’s “Electra” featured Matt Walsh, left, Stephanie Burrough and Claire Henniges (photo by Jonathan Turner).

In addition to in-person auditions, the Genesius Guild is also accepting video submissions. Those who are unable to audition in person can record a monologue from the Guild’s 2023 slate of shows and email the recording to guild@genesius.org.

The Guild’s 2023 season includes the theater’s usual assortment of classical Greek drama and Shakespeare. They kick off the season on June 10 with Two Gentlemen of Verona, followed by the Greek tragedy Iphigenia in Aulis and the Shakespeare tragedy Othello before wrapping up the season with The Wasps, a rewritten Greek comedy performed by Haus of Ruckus.

Genesius Guild is a community theater specializing in free classical drama. Founded in 1956, the group performs Greek drama, Greek comedy, and the works of Shakespeare most every weekend throughout the summer.

For more information, or to contact the Genesius Guild, email guild@genesius.org or visit the Genesius website HERE.