Genesius Guild live performances return to Lincoln Park this summer

Genesius Guild announced its 2021 season schedule with the return of live performances at Lincoln Park in Rock Island.

The new season has a few changes to ensure the safety of the audience and participants, including starting the season later than usual to allow time for more vaccinations, reduced audience capacity with fewer chairs, and mask requirement.

All performances will start at 7 p.m. and will be 90 minutes or less in length.

The 2021 schedule is:

June 19, 20, 26, 27: Shakespeare: Measure for Measure (abridged) – Adapted and abridged by Kevin Rich

Shakespeare: Measure for Measure (abridged) – Adapted and abridged by Kevin Rich July 3, 4, 10, 11: Shakespeare & Don Wooten: Shakespeare’s Life in His Works

Shakespeare & Don Wooten: Shakespeare’s Life in His Works July 17, 18, 24, 25: Euripides: Hippolytus – translated by Ian Johnson

Genesius Guild performances are free at the outdoor theater in Lincoln Park in Rock Island and focus on the classics, including Greek and Shakespearean comedies and tragedies.

For more information, visit the Genesius Guild website or Facebook page.