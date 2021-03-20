Genesius Guild presents audio drama with Quad Cities connection

After COVID forced the Genesius Guild to close down for the 2020 season, the organization began exploring alternative ways to continue producing theatrical works. One of the results was Genesius Guild Radio Productions – a series of audio dramas and play discussions hosted on Anchor.fm.

The Genesius Guild’s newest audio production is a double feature with a connection to the Quad Cities’ history: “Suppressed Desires” by Susan Glaspell and George Cram Cook, and “The Game” by Louise Bryant. To listen to these productions, visit www.anchor.fm/genesius-guild or search for “Genesius Guild Radio Productions” on a podcast platform.

Glaspell and Cook were natives of Davenport who founded the Provincetown Players in Cape Cod, Massachusetts in 1915. The Provincetown Players had a significant influence on American drama – and Cook was inspired by the same classical Greek playwrights who wrote the shows that the Genesius Guild produces every summer. For more information about the Provincetown Players and their connection to the Quad Cities can be found at https://www.genesius.org/provincetown-players.php

Related Local 4 News stories Genesius Guild cancels 2020 season schedule for the first time since 1956

Genesius Guild veteran Mischa Hooker identified the Provincetown Players’ work as an area for Genesius Guild Radio Productions to explore. Hooker says:

“Over the last few years, I have become increasingly aware of Susan Glaspell and importance for American literature and theatre,” Hooker said in a news release. “The QCTW production of Aaron Randolph’s version of her play ‘The Inheritors’ in 2016 really brought home to me the quality and significance of her work.”

“Investigating her and her circle, I was intrigued by the importance of the ancient Greek tradition to their inspiration — Susan Glaspell’s husband George Cram Cook even wrote a three-act play set in Classical Athens: ‘The Athenian Women.’ They were rooted in deep traditions while also producing vital, creative art for contemporary audiences, and that kept them on my radar as a possible source of material — which then became relevant under pandemic conditions, when it was not possible to try to keep doing the same things theatrically, but instead some new and different solutions ought to be explored.”

The Genesius Guild is a Quad-city community theater organization specializing in free classical drama. Founded in 1956, the group performs Greek drama, Greek comedy, the works of Shakespeare, and other classical authors every weekend throughout the summer. The schedule also includes ballet in partnership with Ballet Quad Cities.

For more information, visit www.genesius.org or email guild@genesius.org.