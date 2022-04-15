Genesius Guild will hold auditions for its summer season this month, at Lincoln Park, 1120 40th St., Rock Island. The times and dates are:
- April 20 & 21
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- April 23
10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- April 24 (Callbacks)
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Can’t make it to these audition dates? Genesius is also accepting video auditions! Just email a video recording of two monologues from one of the shows you are interested in trying out for to guild@genesius.org. The season schedule is below:
2022 Genesius Guild Season Schedule
June 18, 19, 25, 26
Shakespeare: “Romeo & Juliet”
July 2, 3, 9, 10
Sophocles: “Electra”
July 16, 17, 23, 24
Shakespeare: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
July 30, 31; August 6, 7
Aristophanes: “The Frogs”
Looking for Volunteers
One of the theater company goals moving forward is to better organize the volunteer base to help with the wide array of behind-the-scenes work that is required to put on shows. In a typical season, this includes:
- Painting over graffiti before stage build
- Cleaning the stage & audience area before stage build
- Building the stage, entrances, and light box before the season starts
- Gathering or making props for shows
- Set construction
- Set and stage painting
- Setting up and taking down chairs for each performance
- Setting up and taking down technical equipment for each tech rehearsal and each performance
- Operating lights or sound for each tech rehearsal and performance
- Placing set pieces on stage before each tech rehearsal and performance
- Working backstage to manage props and/or to assist with scenery changes
- Cleaning the stage & audience area before shows
- Taking down the stage, entrances, and light box after each season ends
- Helping with general maintenance of the stage, audience area, and costume house
If you are interested in being part of the Genesius volunteer crew, email guild@genesius.org and the Technical Director will reach out to you. For more information, click HERE.