Genesius Guild will hold auditions for its summer season this month, at Lincoln Park, 1120 40th St., Rock Island. The times and dates are:

April 20 & 21

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

April 23

10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

April 24 (Callbacks)

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Can’t make it to these audition dates? Genesius is also accepting video auditions! Just email a video recording of two monologues from one of the shows you are interested in trying out for to guild@genesius.org. The season schedule is below:

2022 Genesius Guild Season Schedule

June 18, 19, 25, 26

Shakespeare: “Romeo & Juliet”

July 2, 3, 9, 10

Sophocles: “Electra”

July 16, 17, 23, 24

Shakespeare: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

July 30, 31; August 6, 7

Aristophanes: “The Frogs”

Looking for Volunteers

One of the theater company goals moving forward is to better organize the volunteer base to help with the wide array of behind-the-scenes work that is required to put on shows. In a typical season, this includes:

Painting over graffiti before stage build

Cleaning the stage & audience area before stage build

Building the stage, entrances, and light box before the season starts

Gathering or making props for shows

Set construction

Set and stage painting

Setting up and taking down chairs for each performance

Setting up and taking down technical equipment for each tech rehearsal and each performance

Operating lights or sound for each tech rehearsal and performance

Placing set pieces on stage before each tech rehearsal and performance

Working backstage to manage props and/or to assist with scenery changes

Cleaning the stage & audience area before shows

Taking down the stage, entrances, and light box after each season ends

Helping with general maintenance of the stage, audience area, and costume house

If you are interested in being part of the Genesius volunteer crew, email guild@genesius.org and the Technical Director will reach out to you. For more information, click HERE.