Genesius Guild will present ‘Measure for Measure’

An adapted version of Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” will open the Genesius Guild’s 2021 season with performances at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27.

All performances will be held at the Don Wooten Stage in Lincoln Park, Rock Island. and admission is free, a news release says. Opening weekend marks the Genesius Guild’s return to live theater after canceling the 2020 season.

Sometimes known as one of Shakespeare’s problem plays – shows that are not explicitly comedies or tragedies – “Measure for Measure” is an exploration of how power can corrupt, with comedic overtones. The play’s characters are complex creatures – even the principal character and hero of the show, Duke Vincentio, has an unsavory tendency to manipulate other characters.

Vienna’s Duke Vincentio announces that he is going to retire from public rule for a while, leaving Angelo in his place. He is called a “prenzie” – a person arrogantly proud of his virtue. Angelo immediately starts on a reckless course of rigorous law enforcement, bringing Claudio under threat of execution for getting his fiancé, Juliet pregnant. Claudio sends for his sister, Isabella, who is about to enter a convent, to plead his case. Angelo’s surprising response sets the plot in motion.

What he doesn’t know is that the Duke remains in Vienna, disguised as a friar, to see how his deputy behaves in office and to learn something of the lower classes in his dukedom. Complications ensue, frequently made more difficult by the disguised Duke’s behavior.

The Genesius Guild is a community theater organization located in the Quad Cities specializing in free classical drama. Founded in 1956, the group performs Greek drama, Greek comedy, the works of Shakespeare, and other classical authors every weekend throughout the summer.

