Gentry leaving the Arsenal after 3 years

Major General Chris Gentry is leaving his post as the Deputy Commanding General of Support” at the Rock Island Arsenal.

He held the job for three years.

The First Army hosted a farewell ceremony for him Monday.

Gentry is from Indiana and says the experience at the Arsenal made him feel at home.

“I’m a son of the midwest, so it’s been a great opportunity to come back and reconnect with the midwest community,” Gentry said. “And the Quad Cities are absolutely representative of all the good things about the midwest. It’s been truly a joy and an honor to have done that..to have been a part of this community. “

Gentry plans to go to New Jersey to spend time with his wife.

He will continue his duties in South Korea after that.