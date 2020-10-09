George Evans Corp., Moline, acquires Matcon, Cordova

George Evans Corporation (GEC) in Moline, a manufacturer of custom steel toroidal reels for the wire and cable industry, has acquired Matcon Manufacturing, which does returnable packaging design and manufacturing in Cordova.

Matcon will become a division of GEC and retain operations in Cordova a news release says. Combined revenue will be more than $20 million with 110 full and part time employees.

“The fit between the two companies is very good, Matcon will continue as a separate entity in their current location,” said Mike Baxley, President & CEO of GEC. “They will source the majority of their outside services from GEC; each organization gains access to new customers and markets and overhead is reduced as a percent of sales.”

Both companies are tier 1 and tier 2 suppliers of custom steel fabrications to major OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) such as John Deere, Case New Holland, Freightliner, Vermeer, Yetter, Caterpillar, Oshkosh and others.