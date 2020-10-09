George Evans Corp., Moline, acquires Matcon, Cordova

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

George Evans Corporation (GEC) in Moline, a manufacturer of custom steel toroidal reels for the wire and cable industry, has acquired Matcon Manufacturing, which does returnable packaging design and manufacturing in Cordova.

Matcon will become a division of GEC and retain operations in Cordova a news release says.  Combined revenue will be more than $20 million with 110 full and part time employees.

“The fit between the two companies is very good, Matcon will continue as a separate entity in their current location,” said Mike Baxley, President & CEO of GEC.  “They will source the majority of their outside services from GEC; each organization gains access to new customers and markets and overhead is reduced as a percent of sales.”

Both companies are tier 1 and tier 2 suppliers of custom steel fabrications to major OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) such as John Deere, Case New Holland, Freightliner, Vermeer, Yetter, Caterpillar, Oshkosh and others. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss