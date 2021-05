George Thorogood and the Destroyers are scheduled to play at Rhythm City Casino Resort on Sunday, September 5.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are priced $28, $38, $46, $56, and $61, plus tax, and go on sale here on Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m.

A dollar from the ticket sale is going to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Rhythm City Casino Resort is located at 7077 Elmore Avenue in Davenport.

For more information, visit the Rhythm City Casino Resort website.