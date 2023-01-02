The German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, will have a community open house with free admission, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8.

Visitors are invited to browse current exhibits and help kick off the center’s 29th year in 2023.

Hours on Jan. 7 are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and on Jan. 8, noon until 4 p.m. Visit during those hours and enter a drawing to win a free individual membership for a year or a $20 certificate in the gift shop.

Current exhibition

The exhibition “The White Rose: The Student Resistance against Hitler, Munich 1942/43,” is featured now through Feb. 12. The exhibition is on loan from the Weiße Rose Stiftung e.V. – White Rose Foundation in Munich.

The White Rose was a circle of friends centered around students, including Sophie and Hans Scholl, Alexander Schmorell, Christoph Probst, and Willi Graf. Beginning in the summer of 1942, they wrote and distributed leaflets calling for opposition to the National Socialist (NS) dictatorship and an end to the war all over Munich.

Supporters joined the resistance group in other German cities, too, including professor Kurt Huber in late 1942. Seven members of the White Rose resistance were sentenced to death and executed by the NS judiciary beginning in February 1943. Around 60 fellow campaigners were tried in court and some of them sentenced to long terms in prison.

For more information, visit the website or call 563-322-8844.