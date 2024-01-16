The German American Heritage Center & Museum has a new endowment, thanks in part to the Moline Regional Community Foundation.

This past September, the former Moline Foundation announced their rebranding as the Moline Regional Community Foundation. They also created what they called a Community Endowment Challenge, which challenged organizations, like the German American Heritage Center & Museum (2nd and Gaines streets, Davenport), to raise money to hold in an endowment account at the foundation.

The German American Heritage Center is at 2nd and Gaines streets, off the Centennial Bridge, Davenport.

The challenge was to reach the goal by the end of 2023. The reward was that, if organizations met their goal, the Moline Regional Community Foundation would match the amount by 50%, according to the GAHC.

The German American Heritage Center had great support from generous donors in the community and met their goal of raising $25,000, which was matched by the foundation to create a new endowment account for the museum in the amount of $37,500, according to a recent GAHC release.

“The German American Heritage Center and Museum is thankful for this opportunity and excited to partner with the Moline Regional Community Foundation. Both know how important endowment accounts are to the sustainability of non-profit organizations,” the release said.

The GAHC – which is closed today, Jan. 16, due to weather – has rescheduled its annual meeting for members to Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. The 2023 annual report will be reviewed and board elections will be held. RSVPs are recommended to info@gahc.org.

The center will host a special chocolate tasting on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. ($10 for members and $15 for non-members). Randyl Mohr from Chocolate Manor will present tastings of a variety of chocolates, including German, Belgian, French, and more. Learn about chocolate from different countries and taste the differences.

Find out more about the German American Heritage Center and Museum at its website HERE.

Learn more about the Moline Regional Community Foundation on its website HERE.