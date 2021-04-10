German American Heritage Center and Museum has new exhibit about German clothing

The German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, has a new exhibit: “Who? What? Wear? German Costume and Culture.”



This exhibition will address the history, culture, and future of German ethnic dress, through a variety of textiles, clothing and accessories from its collection and members.

The exhibition, now through Aug. 22, is included with general admission: Adult, $5; senior, $4; child, $3, free for members.

For more information about the exhibition, email info@gahc.org or call 563-322-8844.