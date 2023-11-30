The German American Heritage Center is featuring Brothers Grimm Fairy Tales through artwork from the Creative Arts Academy.

In an opening exhibition November 30, students from the arts program at Sudlow Intermediate School showcased their projects representing various stories from classic fairy tales, but through the Brothers Grimm version. Members of the Communication and Media Arts, Visual Arts, Music, Theatre and Dance programs at the school presented their contributions to the exhibit.

Advent calendar window designs and Grimm acrylic paintings of various stories will be on display at the German American Heritage Center and Museum, located at 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, through January.