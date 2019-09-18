German American Heritage Center hosts Fall Frolic

The German American Heritage Center and Museum is getting ready for its 9th Annual Fall Frolic.

Executive Director Kelly Lao tells Local 4 News Anchor James Sears about the special gala that includes music, foods, and auctions.

The fundraiser gala will be held this Friday, September 20th, from 5pm to 8pm.

The event is $55 per person with 100% of funds going to support our educational outreach in Davenport schools.

For more information and buy tickets, call the GAHC at 563-322-8844.

