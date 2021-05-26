German-American Heritage Center offers summer walking tours

The German American Heritage Center and Museum in downtown Davenport again will offer Historic Summer Walking Tours.

Learn about where German immigrants worked, lived, and created a community. The walking tour will share details of their personal lives, as well as notable architectural styles found throughout downtown and the Gold Coast.

Tours are offered Saturdays at 10 a.m. The first tour of the season is on June 5 and the last tour is on Aug. 21.

See the schedule at gahc.org or eventbrite.com Registration is required- register at eventbrite.com Each tour is $5 per person. Tours are limited to 10 people.

The tours weave throughout downtown Davenport, so there is limited accessibility for those with mobility limitations. The GAHC encourages patrons to dress comfortably and bring water.

For more information, email info@gahc.org or call 563-322-8844.