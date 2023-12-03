A German Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and his wife visited Muscatine recently to meet members of the Muscatine Fire Department, visit eastern Iowa and attend an industry conference.

Steffen and Cindy Behrendt made their first trip to the U.S. meeting Muscatine Assistant Fire Chief Mark Hartman at a conference in Muscatine’s sister city in Germany, Ludwigslust. The couple actually lives in Grabow, located between Hamburg and Berlin, in northern Germany. The Behrendts stayed with the Hartmans, who took them to visit area attractions. They attended a reception by Muscatine Sister Cities and attended the Iowa Emergency Medical Association conference in West Des Moines. where Steffen participated in the “Honoring Our Own” ceremony at the conference.

(City of Muscatine)

The couple live in Grabow, a town a little way away from Ludwigslust and located halfway between Hamburg and Berlin in northern Germany. The EMT system in Germany works differently from its counterpart in the U.S. The German Rescue Service, “Rettungsdienst, is a public pre-hospital emergency medical service provided by German cities and counties and includes ambulance services. The service has two functions, emergency services and non-emergency services. Steffen is a “Rettungssanitäter,” meaning he runs an emergency ambulance that responds to all calls about imminent danger to human life and health. EMTs who arrange and perform non-emergency transfers are called “Krankentransport.”

Hartman said the visit may lead to more exchanges with Ludwigslust.