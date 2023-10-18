For its second year, German Fest returns to downtown Davenport this Saturday, Oct. 21, from noon to 8 p.m., at Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119. E. 3rd St.

Co-produced by the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) and German American Heritage Center (GAHC), this year’s free event features more live music, new attractions and awesome entertainment for the whole family.

Performers at the 2022 German Fest at Kaiserslautern Square across from the Adler Theatre on East 3rd Street.

Taking place at K-Square, named for Davenport’s sister city Kaiserslautern, Germany, the event pays tribute to the QC’s rich German culture with a variety of traditional Octoberfest activities, such as contests, food, beer and live music.

The festival is guaranteed to get your feet moving with live performances from two German music groups, according to a Wednesday event release. From 12 – 4 p.m., Die Musikmeisters Band, a Chicago-based German Polka group will take the stage, followed by the Dirndolls, a 7-piece Alpine folk band from Chicago made up of people of marginalized genders from 4 – 8 p.m.

Friendly competitions will ensue all day with Hammerschlagen competitions that pit challengers against each other as they try to drive nails into a wooden stump one hit at a time. Stein Holding contests will be held at 2 and 6 p.m. when participants hold up a full mug of beers for as long as they can with the champion winning a $25 gift certificate to Stompbox Brewing.

Family-friendly fun includes inflatable axe throwing and a bounce house for kids. It’s a college football Saturday, so don’t worry, the event will have the game on, too.

Festivalgoers try their hand at an axe at last year’s event in downtown Davenport.

There will also be plenty of food and beverages including Fo Shizzle, My Schnitzel from Tiphanie’s as well as brats and burgers from Rob Smokin J’s. Beer and other beverages will be served by GAHC with proceeds benefitting their nonprofit programming.

“We’re thrilled to expand our activities in year two of German Fest as we celebrate the Oktoberfest culture and feature a beautiful pocket park many people are still discovering in the heart of downtown,” said DDP executive director Kyle Carter. “Good times to be had by all!”

Full details are available at the DDP website HERE.