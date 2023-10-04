German Fest returns to downtown Davenport for its second year on Saturday, October 21 from 12 – 8 p.m. at Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119. E. Third Street. K-Square is named for Davenport’s sister city, Kaiserslautern, Germany. The free event, co-produced by the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) and German American Heritage Center (GAHC), features more live music, new attractions and entertainment for the whole family. The fest honors the rich German culture in the area with traditional Octoberfest activities, such as contests, food, beer and live music.

“We’re thrilled to expand our activities in year two of German Fest as we celebrate the Oktoberfest culture and feature a beautiful pocket park many people are still discovering in the heart of downtown,” said Kyle Carter, Executive Director for DDP. “Good times to be had by all!”

From 12 – 4 p.m., Die Musikmeisters Band, a Chicago-based German polka group, will perform from 12-4 p.m. and the Dirndolls, a seven-piece Alpine folk band from Chicago whose members are people of marginalized genders, will play from 4 – 8 p.m.

Hammerschlagen competitions take place all day, pitting contestants against each other as they try to drive nails into a wooden stump one hit at a time. Stein Holding contests involve participants holding up a full mug of beer for as long as they can. The fun includes inflatable axe throwing and a bounce house for kids.

Fo Shizzle, My Schnitzel from Tiphanie’s and brats and burgers from Rob Smokin J’s will serve the hungry crowd. The GAHC will have beer and other beverages for sale, with proceeds going to their nonprofit programming.

