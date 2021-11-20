Get a free Thanksgiving meal through Sunday afternoon

Free meals will continue to be given out to the community at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

Volunteers handed out 1,200 free meals Friday via curbside pickup during the first day of the center’s 32nd annual Thanksgiving dinner.

The center’s goal is to hand out 5,000 meals through 3 p.m. Sunday.

Each meal includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn and dessert.

Angelo Julian has volunteered at the Thanksgiving dinner every year for 25 years and says he starts his day there at 5:30 in the morning. He hopes to give out 500 meals by the end of the weekend.

“We live in a world that people still need people, and this allows us to help people who are not as fortunate as others and just put a smile on their face. That’s good stuff,” said Julian. “I just love people. I was raised in a way that you always give back, and this is an opportunity to really … it sets my Thanksgiving off because now, I have something to be thankful for … that we help people that really need help.”

Anyone is welcome to get a free meal.