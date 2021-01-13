Get a rapid COVID-19 test every Friday in January in Whiteside County

The Whiteside County Community Health Clinic (WCCHC) and the Whiteside County Health Department (WCHD) are offering free, rapid antigen testing every Friday in January at their drive-thru at 1300 West 2nd Street in Rock Falls.

The tests will be given from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until supplies last, and no appointment is necessary.

The antigen tests provide same day results which will help with the goal of finding as many positive cases before the weekend to hopefully slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Those getting tested will be called with the results by the end of the day. Since antigen tests are not as reliable for confirming someone is negative, notes will only be provided for those that test positive.

WCCHC and WCHD do not recommend retesting if someone has tested positive in the last 90 days.

Rapid antigen tests are not as sensitive as a PCR test and can produce a higher number of false negatives. It may not detect COVID-19 in individuals that are asymptomatic or early in their infection period.

Individuals who test negative should still follow CDC guidelines for staying safe during daily activities and when going out.