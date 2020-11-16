Get a taste of free ‘Cookbook of the Month’ sessions

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

In November and December, Davenport Public Library will share a cookbook – and you can talk about your favorite recipes from it.

Try a recipe of your own from the same cookbook and then join library staff on the third Thursday in November and December to talk about what recipes worked for you, what didn’t, and what ones you can’t wait to try again, a news release says. Both sessions are free and open to the public.

November Cookbook: “The Side Dish Bible: 1001 Perfect Recipes for Every Vegetable, Rice, Grain, and Bean Dish You’ll Ever Need,” by America’s Test Kitchen”

December Cookbook: “Delish Insane Sweets: Bake Yourself a Little Crazy,” by Joanna Saltz

This program will be presented virtually using GoToMeeting. No registration is required. This program is open to all ages.

The November session will 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. Join from your computer, tablet, or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/609406045

You also can dial in using your phone: +1-312-757-3121. Access Code: 609-406-045

The December session will be 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. Join from your computer, tablet, or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/122942797

You can also dial in using your phone: +1 (872) 240-3212. Access Code: 122-942-797

For more information on virtual programming, visit the Virtual Branch Calendar of Events at https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/calendar/virtual.

For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.