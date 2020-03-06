Get a Taste of LeClaire this Saturday

LeClaire is hosting its annual “Taste of LeClaire” event on Saturday, March 6th, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees will have a chance to try a variety of food and drink samples from businesses in downtown LeClaire.

The free event will feature 18 different shops, restaurants, and bars

“Visitors can find various things to sample like: house-made crackers, chips & salsa, bbq, soup, handmade candy, various wine, beer, and spirits, and much more,” said Rebecca Burns, owner, The Shameless Chocoholic.

The annual event was started four years ago as way for people to get out in the winter and explore LeClaire businesses.