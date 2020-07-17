Get a tour of the new I-74 bridge aboard the Channel Cat

The keystone of the new I-74 bridge arch is put in place on May 6, 2020. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

River Action is offering a tour of the new I-74 bridge aboard the Channel Cat as part of its Summer Education Explore the River Series.

The tour will take place September 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and tickets are $20.

There will be a representative from the project to talk about the progress and work that has been made. The tour will get you up close to the bridge to see the construction in action.

Tickets are available here, or call Philip Tunnicliff at (563) 322-2969.

Space is limited for this tour, so register soon.