You never know what you’ll see on the Niabi Zoo train, and this Saturday, August 20, you can help the zoo raise money for new exhibits by heading off the local “Paws” at the pass!

This educational fundraiser will be a good time for the entire family. All proceeds will be used to help support improvements and exhibits at Niabi. Western style kerchiefs, conductor’s hats, and magic zoo wrist bands are available for the ride with a donation. Even Niabi Bobby is expected to make an appearance.

Donations can be made at their website here or mailed to:

Niabi Zoo & Forest Preserves Foundation

12908 Niabi Zoo Road

Coal Valley, IL 61240