Certified child passenger safety technicians are offering free car seat safety checks throughout Illinois as part of Child Passenger Safety Week, highlighted by National Seat Check Saturday on September 24.

“Every 25 seconds a child 14 and under is involved in a crash while riding in a passenger vehicle,” said Cynthia Watters, Illinois Department Of Transportation’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “National Seat Check Saturday is an opportunity to ensure your child is safe in their car seat or booster seat. No parent or caregiver ever wants to get it wrong when it comes to a child’s safety.”

State law passed in 2019 requires children to ride in a child safety seat until age eight and rear-facing until age two. Studies show four out of every five car seats are installed incorrectly. On Seat Check Saturday, technicians will show parents and caregivers how to install and use car seats correctly and help determine if kids are in the right seat for their age, height and weight. Technicians will also explain the importance of registering car seats with their manufacturers so parents and caregivers can be notified if there is a recall.

In the Quad Cities, car seat technicians will be at the following locations:

Rock Island County Health Department

2112 25th Ave, Rock Island

Phone: 309-793-1955

Call to make an appointment.

City of Rock Island Fire Department

1313 Fifth Ave, Rock Island

Phone: 309-732-2800

Call to make an appointment.

Moline Fire Department

1630 Eighth Ave, Moline

Phone: 309-736-5793

Call to make an appointment.

Moline Police Department

1640 Sixth Ave, Moline

Phone: 309-797-0444

Call to make an appointment.

Davenport Fire Station #6

1735 W Pleasant Street, Davenport

Phone: 563-326-7938

4th Saturday of the month from 9 a.m.-noon, March-October

AAA Bettendorf

2900 AAA Court, Bettendorf

Phone: 563-332-7400

Monday-Friday Please call for appointment

East Moline Fire Department

1523 Morton Dr., East Moline

Phone: 309-752-1505

Call to schedule an appointment

Genesis Medical Center Illini Campus

801 Illini Drive, Silvis

Phone: 309-792-4222

Call to schedule an appointment

Quad Cities Safe Kids

801 Illini Drive, Silvis

Phone: 309-792-4890

Call to schedule an appointment

Illinois State Police-East Moline

800 Hillcrest Rd, East Moline

Phone: 309-752-4915

Call to schedule an appointment

To learn more about IDOT’s Child Passenger Safety program, click here.