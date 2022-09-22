Certified child passenger safety technicians are offering free car seat safety checks throughout Illinois as part of Child Passenger Safety Week, highlighted by National Seat Check Saturday on September 24.
“Every 25 seconds a child 14 and under is involved in a crash while riding in a passenger vehicle,” said Cynthia Watters, Illinois Department Of Transportation’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “National Seat Check Saturday is an opportunity to ensure your child is safe in their car seat or booster seat. No parent or caregiver ever wants to get it wrong when it comes to a child’s safety.”
State law passed in 2019 requires children to ride in a child safety seat until age eight and rear-facing until age two. Studies show four out of every five car seats are installed incorrectly. On Seat Check Saturday, technicians will show parents and caregivers how to install and use car seats correctly and help determine if kids are in the right seat for their age, height and weight. Technicians will also explain the importance of registering car seats with their manufacturers so parents and caregivers can be notified if there is a recall.
In the Quad Cities, car seat technicians will be at the following locations:
Rock Island County Health Department
2112 25th Ave, Rock Island
Phone: 309-793-1955
Call to make an appointment.
City of Rock Island Fire Department
1313 Fifth Ave, Rock Island
Phone: 309-732-2800
Call to make an appointment.
Moline Fire Department
1630 Eighth Ave, Moline
Phone: 309-736-5793
Call to make an appointment.
Moline Police Department
1640 Sixth Ave, Moline
Phone: 309-797-0444
Call to make an appointment.
Davenport Fire Station #6
1735 W Pleasant Street, Davenport
Phone: 563-326-7938
4th Saturday of the month from 9 a.m.-noon, March-October
AAA Bettendorf
2900 AAA Court, Bettendorf
Phone: 563-332-7400
Monday-Friday Please call for appointment
East Moline Fire Department
1523 Morton Dr., East Moline
Phone: 309-752-1505
Call to schedule an appointment
Genesis Medical Center Illini Campus
801 Illini Drive, Silvis
Phone: 309-792-4222
Call to schedule an appointment
Quad Cities Safe Kids
801 Illini Drive, Silvis
Phone: 309-792-4890
Call to schedule an appointment
Illinois State Police-East Moline
800 Hillcrest Rd, East Moline
Phone: 309-752-4915
Call to schedule an appointment
To learn more about IDOT’s Child Passenger Safety program, click here.